1LINK (Pvt.) Limited (1LINK) and Decagon Pakistan (Pvt.) Limited (Golootlo) have entered a strategic partnership for the PayPak Loyalty Program allowing all new and existing PayPak customers of participating banks/issuers to avail year-round exclusive Golootlo deals and discounts at over 15,500 merchants in 130 cities nationwide.

Golootlo and 1LINK collaborate for ‘PayPak Loyalty Program’

The launch of this program highlights the commitment of Pakistan’s domestic payment scheme ‘PayPak’ towards digitization and financial inclusion by providing the following benefits for PayPak cardholders of participating banks/issuers:

Deals & discounts at over 15,500+ merchants across Pakistan

Effective October 1, 2020, Golootlo app deals & discounts to the general public will be charged, while it will be free for PayPak customers. Customers can present or swipe their PayPak card at merchants or register their cards with Golootlo app to scan and avail deals & discounts free of cost

Deals & discounts offered 365 days a year with no limit on number of discounts availed.

Quarterly customer engagements for all cardholders/registered customers.

Life insurance benefits covering accidental & natural death for all PayPak cardholders effective, October 01, 2020

The signing ceremony was attended by Mr. Najeeb Agrawalla, CEO 1LINK, Mr. Fahad Mahmood, CEO Decagon, along with key personnel from both organizations, at 1LINK’s head office in Karachi.

CEO 1LINK, Mr. Najeeb Agrawalla in his remarks, enunciated the significance of the PayPak Loyalty program in furthering State Bank of Pakistan’s and 1LINK Board’s vision of digitizing the payments landscape of Pakistan. He further highlighted that PayPak has achieved impressive success so far and this program will play an instrumental role in making PayPak the ‘card of choice’ for all.

Mr. Fahad Mahmood, CEO – Decagon commented, “Golootlo as a discount network platform has always been about inclusion and integration, and with this alliance with PayPak, we’ve taken a monumental leap towards bringing value to the common man. We are excited and hopeful that the combination of Golootlo discounts with PayPak cards will go a long way towards shifting consumers from cash to digital”.

