Easypaisa, Pakistan’s leading digital payments platform and GoLootlo, the country’s first and largest QR-based discount app have expanded their partnership by directly integrating GoLootlo services within the Easypaisa App. This integration will enable Easypaisa customers to have an enhanced discount viewing and availing ability, using which they will be able to access 12,000+ special offers on a variety of product and service categories like food, travel, gifts, clothing etc. GoLootlo discounts and offers now available directly on Easypaisa App.

Easypaisa’s recently revamped application provides users with a hassle-free payments solution which is both safe and convenient. To avail these offers, Easypaisa users can select ‘Discounts’ from the Easypaisa App’s home screen and click on the ‘GoLootlo’ sub-menu. After choosing from a variety of offers, they will simply click ‘Get discount’ to scan the QR code at GoLootlo retail merchants and avail the discount.

GoLootlo discounts and offers

Commenting on the integration, Mohammad Mudassar Aqil, President and CEO, Telenor Microfinance Bank said: “Easypaisa believes in introducing innovative digital payment solutions which add convenience to the lives of our consumers. This integration with GoLootlo reiterates our vision to further strengthen Pakistan’s digital ecosystem while enabling our customers to enjoy numerous discounts and offers within the Easypaisa app”.

Commenting on the occasion, Fahad Mehmood, CEO, Golootlo said: “We are pleased to be entering into this alliance with Easypaisa. Thanks to this partnership, Easypaisa users will be able to enjoy thousands of enticing Golootlo deals throughout the year. The company is committed to bringing its discount portfolio to a progressively wider audience, and the integration with Easypaisa is a major milestone towards that end”.

Easypaisa’s fully integrated user-centric solution is geared towards providing a convenient, secure and accessible payment platform. This incorporation is yet another step towards building a digital ecosystem which allows not just convenient access to payments but also discounts to users of the Easypaisa App.

