In a major development for Pakistan’s telecom sector, customers of Ufone, Telenor Pakistan, and Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) can now enjoy greater convenience and value in their calling packages. Calls made between Ufone, Telenor, and PTCL will now be counted as on-net minutes across all bundles, following PTCL’s acquisition of Telenor Pakistan.

This change marks a significant shift in how telecom services are structured for users. Previously, customers had to deal with separate on-net and off-net minutes, where calls within the same network were cheaper while calls to other networks consumed limited and often costly off-net minutes. This often led to inconvenience, especially for users communicating across different networks.

Good News: Calls Between Ufone, Telenor & PTCL Now Count as On-Net Minutes

With PTCL now bringing Telenor Pakistan under its umbrella, the integration between these networks has allowed for a more unified calling structure. As a result, calls between Ufone, Telenor, and PTCL are treated as on-net. This effectively removes the barrier between these networks and simplifies communication for millions of subscribers.

For customers, the benefits are immediate and practical. They can now make longer calls without worrying about quickly exhausting off-net minutes. This is particularly useful for families, friends, and businesses that rely on frequent communication across different networks. The update also reduces the need for multiple SIM cards, a common workaround many users adopted to manage call costs.

Overall, the inclusion of Ufone, Telenor, and PTCL calls under on-net minutes is a welcome change. It combines the benefits of network integration with improved affordability and ease of use. As a result, customers can now enjoy more flexible and cost-effective communication, making every call more valuable than before.

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