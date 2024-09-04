Good News for Freelancers as PTA Announces New Connectivity Measures

A delegation of the Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA) visited PTA Headquarters, today, to discuss and deliberate on the facilitation of freelancers.

Chairman PTA, Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman extended a warm welcome to the PAFLA delegation and apprised that PTA is proactively working on ease of doing business for the IT sector. In this regard, IP addresses for VPNs are being registered for software houses, banks, businesses, and freelancers to ensure that in case of any access disruption in the country, businesses are not affected.

VPN Registration is an easy online and free-of-cost process that takes 2 to 3 days. The PTA team also discussed initiatives for awareness of freelancers and businesses on the subject through interactive sessions, webinars, podcasts, and tutorials.

President & CEO PAFLA Mr. Tufail Ahmed Khan, appreciated PTA for extending support and taking positive initiatives for uninterrupted connectivity to the freelancers.

