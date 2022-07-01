A renowned information technology company Turing which hires engineers for companies globally is eyeing Pakistan nowadays. This is because Turing sees the region of South Asia as a high potential market. While talking to a media outlet, one of the officials of Turing confirmed the news and stated that the company is now focusing on Pakistan along with Bangladesh. Furthermore, he said,

Developers were already coming to Turing passively. But now we will be making marketing efforts in the country. We’ve already taken this step in India last quarter. Now our focus is on Pakistan, and next month, we will be enhancing our efforts in Bangladesh.

Good News For Freelancers as Turing Turns its focus on Pakistani Market

Furthermore, in this regard, the CEO and co-founder of Turing, Siddharth lauded the development and added that Pakistan has some of the best engineering talents in the world. Moreover, he said,

They have the potential to bring significant value to the tech industry with their unmatched aptitude. We are, therefore, very excited to be able to connect such talent with top firms in the US for a rewarding career through Turing’s Intelligent Talent Cloud.

The Executive Vice President Pakistan Freelancers Association Ibrahim Amin said that this development holds much significance for the country’s IT sector.

Basically, Turing is an AI-powered platform that assists businesses in finding the best, pre-screened remote engineering resources. It is based in Palo Alto, California, US. The company was founded back in 2018 by AI entrepreneurs, Jonathan Siddharth and Vijay Krishnan, and since then it has made considerable gains. According to an estimate of the company, Turing is currently valued at over $1 billion.

Check out? Epic Unreal Engine 5 to take you to the gamin;s Metaverse