Good news for all iPhone lovers who were planning to purchase the upcoming iPhone 14. According to a rumor, the iPhone 14 will not be more expensive than its predecessors. In a time when the cost of everything else appears to be rising owing to inflation, this is welcome news. Furthermore, the rumor entails that Apple has opted to keep the starting pricing of the iPhone 14 at $799, the same as the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12.

Advertisement

Good News for iPhone Lovers as Apple may not Increase the Price of iPhone 14

Seeing a phone’s price remain steady between years is positive in and of itself, but in the case of the iPhone 14, it is especially positive because the rest of the range is expected to increase in price. The iPhone 13 mini, which is now the least expensive flagship iPhone model at $699, will apparently not receive a sequel this fall. Instead, we’ll reportedly receive a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max with a starting price of $899.

What’s new?

As per some other reports, both the standard Pro and Pro Max editions of the iPhone 14 Pro will experience a $100 price rise. Apple is rumored to be planning significant changes, such as featuring a new punch hole notch design instead of a notch, adding a 48MP main camera, and an always-on display.

Sadly, there are not many rumored new features for the standard iPhone 14. Most probably, Apple will be employing the same A15 chipset as the iPhone 13 series for the basic iPhone 14s, rather than a new A16 chip. However, we have heard that the front camera on the iPhone 14 will be upgraded with autofocus and a larger aperture for improved low-light photos. We anticipate that the iPhone 14 series will be released in September, as is customary for the iPhone series.

Check out? iPhone 14 Could Face A Delay Due to the Rear Camera Lens Cracking