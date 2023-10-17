Goodbye MIUI! Xiaomi Introduces A New Operating System HyperOS After 13 Years
Chinese smartphone maker, Xiaomi officially announced a new smartphone operating system dubbed HyperOS. The company is going to retire MIUI in favor of the brand-new Xiaomi HyperOS. Reports claim that the new OS is all set to debut on the highly anticipated Xiaomi 14 series. Moreover, it will eventually replace MIUI, Xiaomi’s current Android-based operating system. Like its predecessor, the HyperOS is also an Android-based reskin for its mobiles.
Xiaomi HyperOS: A New Operating System For Mobiles
HyperOS has been reportedly in the works since 2017. The OS is designed to cater to Xiaomi’s broad range of products, which includes smartphones, smart home devices, and cars. According to the company, the new OS will connect to its entire ecosystem of products. Moreover, it will make it easier for users to control and manage their devices from one place. The news regarding this new OS was announced by Lei Jun, CEO of Xiaomi, through his Weibo social media channel. He said: