Goodbye MIUI! Xiaomi Introduces A New Operating System HyperOS After 13 Years

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Oct 17, 2023
Xiaomi hyperos

Chinese smartphone maker, Xiaomi officially announced a new smartphone operating system dubbed HyperOS. The company is going to retire MIUI in favor of the brand-new Xiaomi HyperOS. Reports claim that the new OS is all set to debut on the highly anticipated Xiaomi 14 series. Moreover, it will eventually replace MIUI, Xiaomi’s current Android-based operating system. Like its predecessor, the HyperOS is also an Android-based reskin for its mobiles.

Xiaomi HyperOS: A New Operating System For Mobiles

HyperOS has been reportedly in the works since 2017. The OS is designed to cater to Xiaomi’s broad range of products, which includes smartphones, smart home devices, and cars. According to the company, the new OS will connect to its entire ecosystem of products. Moreover, it will make it easier for users to control and manage their devices from one place. The news regarding this new OS was announced by Lei Jun, CEO of Xiaomi, through his Weibo social media channel. He said:

“Today is a historic moment for Xiaomi. Xiaomi’s new operating system, Xiaomi HyperOS, has been officially packaged. Xiaomi 14 series, the first mobile phone equipped with the new system, has been delivered to the factory, and production has officially started. From this moment on, Xiaomi HyperOS will gradually succeed MIUI.​​”

According to Lei Jun, the new operating system is going to be a “leapfrog upgrade”. It will emphasize Xiaomi’s massive smart device ecosystem spanning 200 categories beyond its handsets. The company claims that the shift to a new operating system was necessary to provide an Android system that’s properly integrated. Xiaomi also stated that it was 13 years since MIUI first launched and suggestions for HyperOS are open to truly succeed MIUI as an interoperable OS. No doubt, MIUI wasn’t the best with its inconsistent fonts, menus, and weirdly categorized settings, however, it still did plenty of good for many others for 13 years. Now, let’s see what the upcoming HyperOS offers. We will have to wait for the Xiaomi 14 series launch to know more about the new OS.

Xiaomi 14 Specs

Let’s dig into Xiaomi 14 specs. It will launch with a 6.44-inch C8 OLED 12-bit display bearing a 1.5K resolution. It will offer a 120Hz refresh rate, 2,800 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ support. Moreover, the handset is tipped to come with dual-stereo speakers, an IP68-certified body, and an IR Blaster. Under the hood, Xiaomi 14 will be reportedly equipped with the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor coupled with LPDDR5X RAM and “UFS 4.0 Enhanced” storage. Furthermore, it will boast a large VC liquid cooling system for heat dissipation. The upcoming handset will reportedly be backed by a 4,600mAh battery with support for 90W wired, 50W wireless, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Oct 17, 2023
Photo of Laiba Mohsin

Laiba Mohsin

Laiba is an Electrical Engineer seeking a placement to gain hands-on experience in relevant areas of telecommunications. She likes to write about tech and gadgets. She loves shopping, traveling and exploring things.
Back to top button
>