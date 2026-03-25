Goodbye MIUI: Xiaomi Officially Ends an Era

Xiaomi has officially brought an end to one of its most iconic products, MIUI. After years of development, updates, and global popularity, MIUI is no longer receiving support, marking the close of a significant chapter in the company’s journey.

MIUI was not just another Android skin. It was actually Xiaomi’s very first product, introduced back in 2010, before the company even started making smartphones. Built initially as a custom ROM based on Android, MIUI quickly gained attention among tech enthusiasts. Its frequent updates, rich customization options, and strong community support made it stand out from other Android interfaces at the time.

Over the years, MIUI evolved into one of the most widely used mobile operating systems in the world. It offered features that were ahead of their time, such as theme customization, dual apps, app locking, and a second user space. These additions made smartphones more flexible and personal for users. As Xiaomi expanded globally, MIUI grew alongside it, eventually reaching over 500 million monthly active users at its peak.

Even in its final phase, MIUI continued to serve users on a few remaining devices like the Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+. These models kept receiving minor updates and security patches until late 2025. However, as of March 24, 2026, Xiaomi has officially ended all updates for these devices, making them the last to run MIUI. With that, MIUI has fully reached its end-of-life.

The decision to discontinue MIUI did not come suddenly. Xiaomi had been working on a replacement for several years. In 2023, the company introduced HyperOS, a new operating system designed to unify its growing ecosystem of devices.

The shift to HyperOS reflects Xiaomi’s broader vision. The company now produces not only smartphones but also smart home devices, wearables, and even electric vehicles. Managing such a wide range of products with different software systems had become increasingly complex. HyperOS was developed to solve this issue by creating a single, connected platform.

HyperOS is built on a combination of Android and Xiaomi’s own technologies, allowing for better performance and improved efficiency. It uses fewer system resources compared to MIUI and offers a smoother user experience. More importantly, it enables seamless interaction between devices. For example, users can control smart home products, connect their phones to cars, or share content across screens more easily.

This new system is also a key part of Xiaomi’s “Human x Car x Home” strategy, which focuses on building a fully connected digital environment. With features like real-time device discovery and cross-device communication, HyperOS aims to make everyday technology more integrated and convenient.

While MIUI is now officially retired, its influence remains strong. Many of its features and design ideas continue to live on within HyperOS. For millions of users, MIUI was more than just software; it was a defining part of their smartphone experience.

As Xiaomi moves forward, HyperOS represents a new beginning. At the same time, the end of MIUI serves as a reminder of how far the company has come.