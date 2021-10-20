After rumors, teasers, and leaks, finally, Google Pixel 6 & 6 pro has launched showing us the reality of the device. This next-generation flagship device will definitely be a turning point for Google and its position in the smartphone market. The reason behind this is the inclusion of the in-house chip which was missing for a long time.

Pixel 6 has a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with a 1080p resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate, whereas the larger Pixel 6 Pro has a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a resolution of 1440p and a 120 Hz refresh rate.

Google 6 & 6 Pro Specifications & Features

The display of both the devices features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Both the devices are dust- and water-resistant. Both the devices are powered by Android 12 OS and include an in-display fingerprint sensor.

There is a custom-built Tensor chip in both devices, which comprises two high-power application cores, two midrange cores, four low-power cores, a dedicated coprocessor for security, a private compute core, and an image processing core.

According to Google, Tensor was designed to work with its AI devices, and it’s totally different from the chips that were used in older Pixel phones. Chips were considered as one of the main factors holding the success of Pixel devices back.

Google has revealed that it is the best and secure Pixel till now. It includes Titan M2TM, which works with the Tensor security core to protect sensitive user data, PINs, and passwords.

Pixel 6 has 8 GB of RAM whereas 6 Pro has 12 GB of RAM. Pixel6 Pro has two variants ie; 128 GB and 256 GB variants. The size of the battery is 4,614 mAh for the Pixel 6 and 5,000 mAh for the Pixel 6 Pro. The battery of Pixel 6 pro is the biggest battery for a Pixel device till now. Google promises 24 hours of runtime for the Pixel 6 Pro. Both devices support 30 W fast charging, an hour.

