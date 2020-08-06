Google has officially announced that it has ended sales of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL and will not be selling them by Google Store anymore. It’s a hilarious decision taken by Google as it’s unusual for the company to discontinue a Pixel phone so quickly.

Google Abandons the Sales of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL

The company has confirmed to a source that the “Google Store has sold through its inventory and completed sales of Pixel 4.” For people who still want to purchase the device, Google directs them to third-party retailers who still have the device “while supplies last.”

Despite Google abandoned the sale of the Pixel 4 series, the company has assured that its commitment to updating the devices and will be providing them with the latest Operating System and security updates for a minimum of 3 years from when they first became available on Google Store.

The company has basically ended the Pixel 4 lineup within less than a year of its launch. The devices were first released by Google in October 2019. This also implies that how poorly the Pixel 4 series did in terms of sales for the company.

Presently, if anyone wishes to purchase any Pixel phone from Google Store, the only option is the mid-range Pixel 4a which has impressive specs and features. Otherwise, If customers desire for a more powerful device with 5G connectivity then they will have to wait for the Pixel 5 that’s likely to roll out in the first half of October.

