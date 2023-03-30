Google Accused Of Training Bard On Data Of ChatGPT Without Authorization

According to the latest reports, OpenAI has accused Google of training its AI chatbot Google Bard on data from ChatGPT without authorization. Even though, Jacob Devlin, a Google AI researcher, resigned as a result of the company scraping ChatGPT data from a website called ShareGPT.
Is Google Bard trained On Data From ChatGPT?
After resigning from Google, Devlin joined OpenAI to work on ChatGPT. A report states that:
“Devlin quit after sharing concerns with Pichai, Dean, and other senior managers that the Bard team, which received assistance from Brain employees, was training its machine learning model using data from OpenAI’s ChatGPT”
There is no doubt that OpenAI and Google are in direct tough competition in the generative AI space. It would not be wrong to say that Microsoft’s heavy investment in OpenAI and its quick succession with which it integrated GPT into its products has left everyone astonished. That’s why Google scrambled to bring its own AI-powered chatbot Google Bard to market. An accusation like this that the search giant lifted ChatGPT data will damage its reputation, as it has spent years on AI research.
Google has denied that Bard is based on ChatGPT data by stating that:
“Bard is not trained on any data from ShareGPT or ChatGPT,”
An SEO agency called Loopex Digital claimed it had a chat with Bard in which the AI helper said it was based on OpenAI’s GPT-3 language model. However, the bot quickly changed its tune and then claimed it to be based on Google AI’s LaMDA model. Let me tell you that it is unrelated to the report so, there is a possibility that Bard may be giving out incorrect information. It is a common flaw in generative AI models. Google needs to clarify things in detail as it has worked quite hard in the AI field otherwise it will definitely damage its reputation.
