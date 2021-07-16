Google will offer a new privacy option for search in order to remove your last 15-minutes search history quickly on the mobile phone, recently revealed by Google. This new option initially appeared some time ago, now this feature is rolling out for everyone.

Currently, only the Google iOS app has this option to remove your previous 15-minute search history automatically, and this will be available for Android users later this year. On the desktop, your search deletion choices are restricted to automatic removal after 3, 18, or 36 months (default for new accounts is 18 months) or manually remove search history.

Google Add Option to Remove Search History of Last 15-Minutes

Have a look in the pic, how the new option looks:

Google claims that only when the “Web and App Activity” option is enabled, it only track your search history to “personalize” your experience. Adding a mechanism to erase your history immediately is excellent for user’s peace of mind, but still, sometimes your search history helps you to reopen important links that you have forgotten or missed.

This feature will help user to maintain their privacy if they close the browser in a rush and forget to delete the history. Google also gives the option to password-protect your browsing history, but if you simply want to keep your searches away from everyone’s eyes than remove the search history.

