Recently, Google has announced the 20 new games that are coming to the gaming platform between now and January 2021.

Google Adds 20 New Games to Stadia

They include the following:

One Hand Clapping – available now

PUBG Season 8 – July 30

Serious Sam 4 – August

PGA Tour 2K21 – August 21

Super Bomberman R Online – Fall 2020

NBA 2k21 – Fall 2020

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Fall 2020

Dead by Daylight – September

Hitman – September 1

Hitman 2 – September 1

Hitman 3 – January 2021

WWE 2K Battlegrounds – September 18

Hello Neighbor – September 20

Outriders – Holiday 2020

Hello Neighbor: Hide & Seek – Holiday 2020

In November 2019, Google’s cloud gaming platform Stadia was criticized by a huge mass when it launched but frequent updates and announcements made the platform popular within no time.

Currently, there are almost 50 Stadia games available for purchase, and several are coming with special editions having additional content.

Below is a list of all games along with the date they were added and their prices.

Note: Stadia Pro subscribers gain access to special discounts.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey — $59.99 (November 19, 2019) Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Stadia Ultimate Edition — $119

Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle — $59.99 (November 19, 2020)

Borderlands 3 — $59.99 (December 17, 2019) Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition — $79.99 Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition — $99.99

Crayta – $24.99 (Exclusive to Stadia) Crayta Premium Edition – $39.99 (Exclusive to Stadia – Free with Stadia Pro) Crayta Delux Edition – $54.99 (Exclusive to Stadia)

The Crew 2 – $49.99 or $15 with Stadia Pro discount The Crew 2 Deluxe Edition – $69.99, or $18 with Stadia Pro discount The Crew 2 Gold Edition – $99.99, or $27 with Stadia Pro discount The Crew 2 Season Pass: – $39.99, or $20 with Stadia Pro discount

Darksiders Genesis — $39.99 (December 5, 2019)

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 — $49.99 (December 17, 2019)

Destiny 2: Upgrade Edition (All expansions) — $49.99 (November 19, 2019) Destiny 2: Forsaken — $24.99 Destiny 2: Shadowkeep — $34.99

Doom Eternal Standard Edition + Rip and Tear Pack – $59.99 DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition + Rip and Tear Pack – $89.99

Doom 64 – $4.99

Elder Scrolls Online Standard Edition – $19.99 (free for Stadia Pro members) Elder Scrolls Online Greymoor Edition – $59.99 Elder Scrolls Online Greymoor Collector’s Edition – $79.99

Farming Simulator 19 — $39.99 (November 19, 2019) Farming Simulator 19 Platinum Edition — $49.99

Final Fantasy XV — $39.99 (November 19, 2019)

Football Manager 2020 — $49.99 (November 19, 2019)

Get Packed – $49.99 (April 28, 2020)

GRID — $59.99 (November 19, 2019) GRID Ultimate Edition — $84.99

GYLT — $29.99 (November 19, 2019)

Jotun: Valhalla Edition — $14.99

Just Dance 2020 — $49.99 (November 19, 2019)

Just Shapes & Beat – $19.99

Kine — $19.99 (November 19, 2019)

Little Nightmares – $29.99 Little Nightmares Secrets of The Maw Expansion Pass – $9.99

Lost Words: Beyond the Page – $14.99 (March 27, 2020)

Metro 2033 Redux – $19.99

Metro Exodus — $39.99 (November 19, 2019) Metro Exodus Gold Edition — $64.99

Metro: Last Light Redux – $19.99

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3 — $59.99 (February 4, 2020)

Mortal Kombat 11 — $49.99 (November 19, 2019) Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition — $89.99 Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath Edition – $59.99

NBA 2K20 — $59.99 (November 19, 2019) NBA 2K20 Digital Deluxe — $79.99 NBA 2K20 Legend Edition — $99.99

One Hand Clapping –

Octopath Traveler – $59.99 (April 28, 2020)

Orcs Must Die 3 – (Free with Stadia Pro)

Panzer Dragoon Remake – $24.99

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – $19.99

Rage 2 — $59.99 (November 19, 2019) Rage 2: Deluxe Edition — $79.99

PUBG: Pioneer Edition — $39.99 (Free with Stadia Pro)

Red Dead Redemption 2 — $59.99 (November 19, 2019) Red Dead Redemption 2 Special Edition — $79.99 Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition — $99.99

Rise of the Tomb Raider — $29.99 (November 19, 2019)

Samurai Shodown — $59.99 (November 19, 2019)

Serious Sam Collection — $29.99 (March 3, 2020)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider — $59.99 (November 19, 2019)

Spitlings — $14.99 (February 25, 2020)

Stacks On Stacks (On Stacks) – (April 1, 2020)

Steamworld Dig — $9.99 (March 10, 2020)

SteamWorld Dig 2 – (March 1, 2020)

Steamworld Heist — $19.99 (March 10, 2020)

SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamesh (March 1, 2020)

Sundered: Eldritch Edition — $19.99

Superhot – $24.99

Thumper — $19.99 (November 19, 2019)

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – $29.99 (March 17) Tom Clancy’s The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition – $59.99 (March 17) Tom Clancy’s The Division 2: Warlords of New Ultimate Edition – $79.99 (March 17)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint — $59.99 (December 18, 2019) Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition — $99.99 Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Ultimate Edition — $119.99

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition — $19.99 (November 19, 2019)

Trials Rising — $24.99 (November 19, 2019) Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition — $29.99

Wave Break – $29.99

West of Loathing – (Free with Stadia Pro)

Wolfenstein: Youngblood — $29.99 (November 19, 2019)

