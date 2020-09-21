With iOS 14 launch, new features surfaced that are making it easier to access some of the Google apps which we use usually. Now, Google brings some improvements by adding a Google Search Widget to Home Screen to allow us to search for information faster than ever before. It also facilitates to set Chrome as the default browser app on the iPhone or iPad. Moreover, users will also be able to set Gmail as the default email app in the coming days.

Google Adds iOS 14 Search Widget

In iOS 14, Widgets can be added to the Home Screen so that makes access quite easy to apps more quickly or get information at a glance. According to Google, “we’re giving you lightning-fast access to Search with a Widget in two sizes: one with just Search, and one with shortcuts to three additional ways to search, depending on your preference.”

Quick Search Widget allows you to search for anything, right from your Home Screen. The Shortcuts Widget comes with a Quick Search bar and additional search modes:

Lens- Allows you to search what you see through your camera;

Voice- Allows you to search if you don’t feel like typing; and Incognito mode for an extra layer of privacy.

Users must have the Google app downloaded from the App Store to set up Search as a Home Screen Widget. Then follow the below-given steps:

Press and hold on the home screen of your iPhone or iPad Tap the plus icon on the upper left corner to open the widget gallery Search for & tap the Google app Swipe right/left to select the widget size Tap “Add Widget” Place the widget and tap “Done” at the upper right corner

