Finally, Google has added iOS’s privacy labels to its Gmail app for all the users. This time, search engine doesn’t introduce a new version update, but has added privacy labels to the Gmail app. Which indicate that users will not receive any new features or bug fixes, but will only show that how Gmail is collecting your data.

The app will share your location and user ID with advertisers. Moreover, it will also share the information regarding your interaction with advertisements.

Google Adds iOS Privacy Labels to Gmail

According to the privacy label, the app will not collect your name, physical address, or phone number. Location data is also using for the purpose of analytics. If you are interested to see the full label, you can watch the below video.

What does the app privacy label for Gmail look like? See for yourself. pic.twitter.com/LpOPfg4Iq2 — Mitchell (@strawberrywell) February 23, 2021

It is important to mention here that the Apple’s app privacy labels are showing all the things that the app can access. For example, an app can only use location data when it is showing you a map. Moreover, the information in the labels is added by the company itself, and Apple is making no any promise regarding its accuracy.

Surprisingly, the tech giant has added the labels without updating the Gmail app. Almost two months ago, it was the last time when Google updated the iOS app.

