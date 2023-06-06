Google Adds Passwordless Login Across Workspace and Cloud Accounts

Google has just added passwordless login across Workspace and Cloud accounts. Starting June 5th, over 9 million organizations can allow their users to sign in to a Google Workspace or Google Cloud account using a passkey instead of their usual passwords.

Passkeys are a new form of passwordless sign-in tech. They allow users to log in to websites and apps using their device’s own authentication. Instead of using traditional passwords and other sign-in systems like 2FA or SMS verification users can use a laptop with Windows Hello, an Android phone with a fingerprint sensor, or an iPhone with Face ID. Because passkeys are based on public key cryptographic protocols, there’s no fixed “sequence” that can be stolen or leaked in phishing attacks.

Passkey support for Workspace administrators will be available over the next few weeks. For the first time, administrators have to enable it. Even when disabled, however, users will still be able to create and use passkeys for 2FA authentication.

Currently, passwordless login is under beta testing for select Workspace and Cloud accounts. Google will roll out this feature to all the users in the coming months.

Apple and Microsoft have also adopted this technology for a secure connection. Hopefully, passkeys will eventually replace passwords entirely. However, it will take time.

