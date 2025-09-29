Google AI Now Available in Pakistani Rupees — Check Out the Updated Prices & Big Discounts

Google has launched its premium AI subscription in Pakistan, with billing now available in local currency, a move expected to ease access for millions of users who face hurdles with international card payments.

The new Google AI Plus plan, part of the Google One ecosystem, is priced at Rs 1,400 per month, with a 50% discount for the first six months. The bundle provides enhanced access to the Gemini app, integration of Gemini across Gmail, Docs, and Sheets, Veo 3 Fast for video generation, 200GB of Google One storage, and family sharing for up to five members.

Until now, premium AI services from major players such as OpenAI, Microsoft, and Anthropic have only been billed in foreign currencies like the US dollar. In Pakistan, this has been a recurring obstacle for users, with many banks declining international subscriptions and customers resorting to costly workarounds such as virtual cards. Google’s decision to introduce native PKR billing removes this barrier and aligns AI subscriptions with its existing Google One storage plans, which already operate on local currency rails.

Competitors, meanwhile, continue to price services in dollars. OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus is set at $20 per month, while Microsoft’s Copilot Pro and Anthropic’s Claude Pro also charge in foreign currencies. For Pakistani users, these subscriptions often involve added costs from exchange rate fluctuations and higher transaction failure rates.

Industry analysts suggest that Google’s strategy combines three advantages: rupee pricing to reduce payment friction, introductory discounts to attract early adopters, and bundled services that extend beyond a chatbot. In price-sensitive markets like Pakistan, such an approach could help Google capture share quickly, especially as its plan is the first to be directly purchasable using locally issued cards.

Sustainability of pricing and feature parity will determine long-term adoption. If the introductory discount is rolled back too quickly or rivals offer more powerful features, churn could follow. For now, however, Google’s rupee-denominated plan offers Pakistani households the most accessible pathway to premium AI subscriptions — without the hassle of international payments.

