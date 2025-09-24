Google AI Plus plan launches in Pakistan

Google today announced the rollout of its Google AI Plus plan in Pakistan, its newest plan designed to empower people to do more with Google AI. This new plan opens up more access to powerful AI tools to help people level up their productivity and creativity – all at an accessible price.

With the Google AI Plus plan, users in Pakistan can enjoy:

● Higher limits for image generation and editing (Nano Banana) in the Gemini app

● More access to Gemini 2.5 Pro, Google’s most capable AI model for complex queries

● Access to Veo 3 Fast, Google’s video generation model, in Gemini, Whisk, and Flow

● Gemini integration in Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and more

● 200 GB of storage across Photos, Drive, and Gmail

Farhan Qureshi, Country Director, Google Pakistan, said: “Pakistan’s digital landscape is vibrant and growing, and we’ve been inspired by the creativity Pakistanis have shown in adopting AI tools. With the launch of Google AI Plus, we are making these tools even more accessible to more people across the country. This is a core part of our commitment to fuel Pakistan’s digital transformation, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to enhance their productivity, creativity, and learning with AI.”

Plus, users can share all of these benefits – from Gemini in Workspace to the 200 GB of storage – with up to five other family members. This is an easy way for everyone to enjoy an upgraded Google experience with a single plan.

Google AI Plus is available in Pakistan starting today for PKR 1,400 per month. For a limited time, first-time subscribers will get 50% off for the first 6 months. Explore Google AI Plus here.

Also Read: Google Teams Up with PayPal to Transform Online Shopping with AI