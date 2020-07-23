Innovation in the telecom industry is enhancing with the passage of time, becoming more powerful than before. The software of the operating systems of the smartphones launches a new feature in each of their updates. The concern then lies with the hardware of the phone that would have effective functioning if used with the latest features. Every time the software gets updated. To tackle that, Google has come up with a configuration guide through which smartphones having less RAM capacity of minimum 2 GB can also run Android Go.

Google Aims to Make Android Go Compulsory For New Android Devices with 2GB RAM & Above

it utilizes more power from the hardware so that the new updates are well accommodated. Due to this clash of the hardware and software, Google has come up with a configuration guide through which smartphones having less RAM capacity of minimum 2GB can also run Android 11.

The recent leak of this Operating System edition configuration guide discussed Google’s plan to impose new rules on the manufacturers. Most basic of which being that Google Mobile Services functioning on any standard Android configuration will need more than 2GB of RAM space.

Hence the requirement of Android 11 is also changing. Formerly, a specific configuration designed for resource-constrained devices only catered phones with RAM of 1GB or less. Whereas the Android Go software has prioritized the basic smartphone,

Google now has made it mandatory for the phones to have OEMs for using Android 11 Go edition software. This may help in increasing the reliability, usage and prices of the devices. Though the guidelines provided must be strictly followed, as mentioned in the configuration guide of Google.

