Google Allows Ad Controls to you Regarding Weight Loss, Parenting, and More

Google is implementing new user settings that will allow consumers to reduce the number of pregnancy, parenthood, dating, and weight loss ads they view. In the United States, the firm first unveiled ad controls for YouTube, allowing users to opt-out of seeing gambling and alcohol commercials. These settings have been given out to users worldwide for adverts on YouTube since the initial introduction.

Google Allows Ad Controls

The business said today that new ad genres for both YouTube and Gmail will be added to these restrictions. The restrictions will also apply to third-party websites where Google serves advertisements. In an email to sources, Google stated that the controls do not presently apply to Search advertisements, but that the option will be added in the future.

According to Google, the new controls are being rolled out in response to user requests for more ad-level control, particularly over sensitive issues that they may want to ignore.

“People want to have more control over their advertisement experience, including the ability to filter ads or categories they don’t want to see,” said Karin Hennessy, Google’s group product manager for ad privacy. “We’ve always prioritized openness and control, so we’re increasing our capabilities to give you the option of seeing pregnancy and parenting, dating, and weight loss ads.” We’ll keep listening to customer comments and researching potential areas to include in the future.”

How to Get Access?

The individual controls can be found in the Google Account dashboard’s Advertisement Settings section. From there, click down to the “Sensitive ad categories” area to limit certain types of ads on the 5 topics available: alcohol, dating, gambling, pregnancies and parenthood, and weight loss. When you sign in to your Google Account, you may then click the “see a fewer button,” and Google will alert you that you should see fewer ads for this category. It’s important to note that this will not affect the total amount of advertising you see. Furthermore, when searching or viewing related material, you may still encounter adverts that refer to these categories, according to Google.

