Google and Apple Team up to Address Unwanted Tracking Through AirTags

Apple and Google have teamed up to address the problem of unwanted tracking through dedicated location-tracking devices like Apple’s AirTags. These devices have been used to track individuals without their knowledge. At some point, the companies finally felt the need to intervene in some way.
Now both companies have submitted a proposed industry specification which will help combat the misuse of Bluetooth location-tracking devices for unwanted tracking. This “first-of-its-kind” specification will allow such devices like the AirTag to be compatible with “unauthorized tracking detection and alerts across Android and iOS”.
Samsung, Tile, Chipolo, eufy Security, and Pebblebee have all already expressed support for this draft specification. The draft offers instructions and best practices for manufacturers, should they choose to build such capabilities into their products. That’s a strong indicator that at least part of the industry is actually willing to commit to doing something about the problem, which is good to see.
The draft specification Apple and Google created will await review and comment over the next three months at the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF). Following that period, the companies will partner to address the feedback they received. They will also release a production implementation of the specification for unwanted tracking alerts by the end of this year. Hopefully, the future version of Android and iOS will get this feature.
