Google Android 13 Beta will Continue with Quarterly Platform Release tests

Android 13 was launched long ago, and we thought that it would be the end of Android Beta Program however, now Google is testing its Quarterly Platform Releases with Beta Program. This new release indicated two things clearly, one is that Google is all set to start testing Android 13 QPR1 beta in September. Secondly, people who are not happy with the Google Android 13 Beta would be able to leave the Android beta program now without wiping their phone. So in case someone is tired of testing android beta, one can leave it smoothly.

Advertisement

Google is slowly wiping off Android Beta Program to accommodate its Quarterly Platform Release. However great news is that YouTube is testing two external programs simultaneously under the same Android Beta Program.

Google has ended QPR specific Beta Program in June while reaching the stable version as a part of June Feature Drop update. Now Android 13 has reached stable stage, the company is gearing up to test next Android 13 quarterly platform release by bringing back Beta Program.

There are many people who have registered themselves in the Android Beta Program to test Android 13. Those people who had registered themselves will be pushed to the revived QPR testing Program. It means that if users are interested in testing Android 13 betas, they will have to head to Android beta site to get themselves out.

If you end up installing Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1, unregistering from it will force a wipe for which one will have to wait for three whole months until A13 QPR1 hits stable state.

The QPR-extended Android 13 beta program will conclude in June 2023 following the release of the June Pixel Feature Drop.

Also Read: Google Releases Third Build Beta 3.3 for Android 13