Google Announces A New Text To Video Feature At I/O Developer Conference
Google’s flagship I/O developer conference was held last month in Northern California. Google’s “Gemini” AI was prominently featured at the event. Moreover, Google made it available to developers worldwide. Google’s recent announcements at their I/O conference indicate substantial advancements in AI technology that could impact the entertainment industry. Introducing new features, VideoFX and DJ Mode in MusicFX underscores Google’s focus on leveraging AI for creative content production. Let’s dig into what these new tools offer.
Key Highlights Of Newly Introduced Google’s Features
