Google Announces A New Text To Video Feature At I/O Developer Conference

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Jun 3, 2024
Google

Google’s flagship I/O developer conference was held last month in Northern California. Google’s “Gemini” AI was prominently featured at the event. Moreover, Google made it available to developers worldwide. Google’s recent announcements at their I/O conference indicate substantial advancements in AI technology that could impact the entertainment industry. Introducing new features, VideoFX and DJ Mode in MusicFX underscores Google’s focus on leveraging AI for creative content production. Let’s dig into what these new tools offer.

Key Highlights Of Newly Introduced Google’s Features

  1. VideoFX:
    • Technology: Based on Google’s DeepMind video generator, Veo.
    • Capability: Creates Full HD (1080p) videos from text prompts.
    • Impact: It can revolutionize video content creation by allowing developers and creators to render high-quality video content quickly and efficiently using AI.
  2. DJ Mode in MusicFX:
    • Technology: AI music generator.
    • Capability: Creates loops and samples from text prompts.
    • Impact: It provides new tools for musicians and producers to generate music. It basically streamlines the music production process.
  3. Gemini AI Integration:
    • Features: Integrated into Google Suite apps such as Gmail, Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides, it can answer questions, draft emails, and outline documents and email threads.
    • Impact: It helps to improve productivity and streamlines workflow in everyday tasks, making AI more accessible and practical in different professional and personal settings.

Tools like VideoFX and MusicFX can greatly reduce the time and effort required for content creation, allowing creators to focus more on creative aspects. Moreover, these AI tools can democratize content production, allowing more people to create high-quality videos and music without technical skills or costly equipment. Google’s new AI features highlight a transformative shift in content production, with the potential to improve creativity and efficiency across the entertainment industry.

Google is also doubling down support on AI skills for Pakistanis. The tech giant is committed to benefiting everybody from AI. The search giant recently launched Google AI Essentials. It is a new course to help more people unlock AI skills for the future. Under this program, Google will provide up to 45,000 scholarships for Google Career Certificates in 2024. Moreover, two new programs to upskill freelancers and women will be added.

