Google has come up with new features for Android users. Some of the new features rolled out by users will be available by today whereas some will be coming soon for users. The most interesting one among these is the digital car keys functionality which is currently working perfectly for pixel 6, 6 pro, and Samsung Galaxy S21. But currently, this feature is launched for some countries but Google plans to launch it for others as well in some time.

Google announces Digital Car Keys and Other Features

Moreover, a family bell feature is launched. As the name suggests, this feature will inform the family members in the house when there is time for some important moments. These alerts will be provided through phone, home speaker, or smart display. other than shared bells, each member of the family can set their own separate bells to meet their individual goals. Your bells might include watering plants, cleaning the house, studying, or attending an important meeting.

Moreover, Google Apps are getting new widgets. The Google Play Book widget lets you access your full library. The YouTube Music widget puts playback controls and can play tracks on the home screen.

The Google Photos people and pets widget lets you select new faces and frames to decorate your home screen. The photo widget will roll out next week, and other widget launch confirmation is yet to be made.

Other than this Auto-resetting of permissions for apps will be available next month on Android 6.0 through Google Play Services. This is a great feature since it will automatically turn off runtime permission to stop the apps from accessing your data. Whenever you open a specific app, it will open itself and bar it from collecting your information.

There are other features too but we have not got their information. We will be sharing about it as soon as we receive it.

