Google announces free one-year Google AI Pro Plan for students 18 and above in Pakistan

Google today announced that students aged 18 and over in Pakistan can get access to a free one-year subscription to Google AI Pro plan. The offer is designed to help students enhance their learning, research, and creativity through advanced AI tools – at no cost.

With the Gemini AI Pro Plan, students aged 18 and above will be able to access Google’s most capable AI features, including:

● Gemini 2.5 Pro model — giving higher access to our most capable model for features like Deep Research to assist with assignments, research, and creative projects.

● Gemini in Google Apps — bringing AI assistance directly into Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Meet, helping students summarize emails, create study presentations, and analyze data more efficiently.

● NotebookLM — Google’s personalized, AI-powered research and writing tool with 5X more Audio Overviews, Notebooks, and more.

● Create dynamic videos from text or photos with higher limits to tools, including Veo 3 in Gemini and Flow

● 2 TB of Cloud Storage — providing ample space across Google Drive, Gmail, and Photos to store notes, projects, and other academic resources securely.

This offer is part of Google’s broader mission to empower every student with the AI tools they need to advance their learning and unlock their creativity.

The Gemini AI Pro Plan for students is now available across multiple countries in the Asia-Pacific region, including Pakistan. Eligible university students can sign up here to get free access for up to 1 year and start exploring Google’s most advanced AI tools.

