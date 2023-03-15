Google announces new AI features in Gmail, Meet, Docs and more
Google announced that it’s rolling out some AI features to some of its productivity apps including Gmail, Meet, Docs and more. Unfortunately, the rollout isn’t worldwide. The company specifies that these features will be made available only to trusted testers in the US, similar to its chatbot Bard. But the new functionalities will reach all users by the end of this year.
These features will be implemented into Google Docs, Gmail, Sheets, Meet and Slides. Inside Docs, the interface will bring easy access to the AI so you can discuss, summarize or brainstorm as you write your piece. In Gmail, the AI can pick up the context from brief bullet points and write a whole email. And as for Slides, you can generate images, audio and video on the fly so you can make a better presentation.
Google revealed in a blog post, “We’re now making it possible for Workspace users to harness the power of generative AI to create, connect, and collaborate like never before. To start, we’re introducing the first set of AI-powered writing features in Docs and Gmail to trusted testers.”
Google has highlighted some of the features that will soon reach all Google users.
- Gmail: You can easily draft, reply, summarize, and prioritize your Gmail
- Docs: You can now brainstorm, proofread, write, and rewrite
- Slides: It brings your creative vision to life with auto-generated images, audio, and video
- Sheets: Go from raw data to insights and analysis via auto-completion, formula generation, and contextual categorization in sheets
- Meet: You can now generate new backgrounds and capture notes in Meet
- Chat: Enable workflows for getting things done in Chat
