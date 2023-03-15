Advertisement

Google announced that it’s rolling out some AI features to some of its productivity apps including Gmail, Meet, Docs and more. Unfortunately, the rollout isn’t worldwide. The company specifies that these features will be made available only to trusted testers in the US, similar to its chatbot Bard. But the new functionalities will reach all users by the end of this year.

Google announces new AI features in Gmail, Meet, Docs and more

These features will be implemented into Google Docs, Gmail, Sheets, Meet and Slides. Inside Docs, the interface will bring easy access to the AI so you can discuss, summarize or brainstorm as you write your piece. In Gmail, the AI can pick up the context from brief bullet points and write a whole email. And as for Slides, you can generate images, audio and video on the fly so you can make a better presentation.

Google revealed in a blog post, “We’re now making it possible for Workspace users to harness the power of generative AI to create, connect, and collaborate like never before. To start, we’re introducing the first set of AI-powered writing features in Docs and Gmail to trusted testers.”

Google has highlighted some of the features that will soon reach all Google users.

Gmail: You can easily draft, reply, summarize, and prioritize your Gmail

You can easily draft, reply, summarize, and prioritize your Gmail Docs: You can now brainstorm, proofread, write, and rewrite

You can now brainstorm, proofread, write, and rewrite Slides: It brings your creative vision to life with auto-generated images, audio, and video

It brings your creative vision to life with auto-generated images, audio, and video Sheets: Go from raw data to insights and analysis via auto-completion, formula generation, and contextual categorization in sheets

Go from raw data to insights and analysis via auto-completion, formula generation, and contextual categorization in sheets Meet: You can now generate new backgrounds and capture notes in Meet

You can now generate new backgrounds and capture notes in Meet Chat: Enable workflows for getting things done in Chat

