Google announces new Icons for Docs and Sheets.





Google is now progressing and designing new icons for Docs and Sheets. An announcement was made earlier this month. According to the Company, the new icons will have a new layout and come in a brand unique shape like a full page and have a white background.

The latest design of the icons comes with the 1.20.422.01 version. Google has made G suite a new workspace making it a one-stop point for all efficiency apps. Many news forums first spotted the updated design and structures of icons.

As per the officials, Google has already updated icons for Google Meet, Google Chat, and Gmail apps. As changes are made in the designs, the earmark appears to be very dark in the shade present in the display’s right top corner.

When you have a closer look at the updated icons’ design, you will see a definite change in the Docs icon and Sheets icon. In the Docs icon, there will be only one less line of text or row, and in the Sheet icon, there will be two fewer cells. You cannot see a change by just looking at the heroes, but you will find a difference when you will compare it with the previous designs.

As mentioned earlier in the reports, the icons’ update is a part of Google’s plan to provide a new exciting experience to its users. Furthermore, the heroes now bear the contour of a full page and a white background. The publication says that “the apps have adopted the new design with version 1.20.422.01.”

Google has made many modifications and brings out its most used tools at one place for the ease of its users like chat, email, audio calls, and video conference calls. Google also states at a forum that users will be able to make and work together on a single document with other guests in a chat room. The company is trying to bring out Meet picture in picture for Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

