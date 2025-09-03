Google Antitrust Ruling 2025: Judge Spares Chrome but Orders Data Sharing with Rivals

Google has finally survived one of the biggest antitrust threats in its history after a U.S. federal judge ruled that the company can keep its Chrome web browser but must open parts of its search business to competitors.

The decision, delivered by District Judge Amit Mehta, follows a years-long legal battle between the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and Google over allegations that the tech giant abused its dominance in online search.

The Case Against Google

The DOJ had argued that Google used billions of dollars in exclusive contracts with companies like Apple, Samsung, and Mozilla to cement its search engine as the default on smartphones, web browsers, and other devices. In 2021 alone, court filings revealed, Google spent $26 billion on such deals.

Prosecutors went as far as to demand a forced sell-off of Chrome, the world’s most widely used browser, arguing that breaking up the company was the only way to restore competition.

Judge Mehta disagreed, calling a Chrome spin-off “a poor fit for this case.” Instead, his ruling bars Google from signing exclusive agreements for products like Google Search, Chrome, Google Assistant, and the Gemini AI app. The company will also be required to share certain search data with rival search providers, making it easier for smaller players to compete.

Google Antitrust Ruling 2025: Google Claims Victory

While technically a loss for Google, the company cast the ruling as a win.

Today’s decision recognizes how much the industry has changed through the advent of AI, which is giving people so many more ways to find information. This underlines what we’ve been saying since this case was filed in 2020: Competition is intense, and people can easily choose the services they want. -Google’s Statment

Google has consistently denied wrongdoing, arguing that its dominance stems from offering a better product, not from anti-competitive behavior.

DOJ Says More Needs to Be Done

The Justice Department, however, struck a cautious note. Assistant Attorney General Abigail Slater said officials were still weighing whether the ordered remedies went far enough to undo years of monopolistic practices.

Today’s remedy order agreed with the need to restore competition to the long-monopolized search market. We are now thinking through whether the relief goes far enough in serving that goal. -Assistant Attorney General Abigail Slater

Market Reaction and Industry Impact

The ruling sent Alphabet shares soaring more than 8%, reflecting relief that the company avoided a structural breakup of its core business.

Analysts said the decision was softer than expected. Melissa Otto, head of research at S&P Global Visible Alpha, noted the ruling “doesn’t seem to be as draconian as the market was expecting.”

Smartphone manufacturers are among the clear winners. With the ban on exclusive deals, firms like Apple, Samsung, and Motorola will be free to preload or promote rival search engines and digital assistants alongside Google’s products.

Even so, Google can continue paying partners for default placement, meaning billions of dollars in distribution deals will remain intact, albeit under new terms.

Critics Say It Falls Short

Not everyone welcomed the decision. DuckDuckGo CEO Gabriel Weinberg said the ruling failed to “force the changes necessary to address Google’s illegal behavior,” warning that “consumers will continue to suffer.”

Gene Munster of Deepwater Asset Management, however, called it “good news for big tech,” noting that Apple also benefits, as Google will now have to renegotiate its lucrative search contract with the iPhone maker on an annual basis.

Google Antitrust Ruling 2025: What’s Next for Google

This is not the end of Google’s regulatory troubles. Later this month, the company faces another high-stakes trial in a separate DOJ case over its dominance in online advertising technology.

With Google’s search business expected to generate close to $200 billion this year, the stakes remain enormous. For now, though, the company has avoided a forced breakup, securing breathing room even as regulators worldwide continue to scrutinize Big Tech’s power.

ALSO READ: Epic Games Defeats Google in Antitrust Case:Get Ready For A New Store on Android