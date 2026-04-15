Google Launches Desktop App for Windows Globally, With AI Mode Built Right In

Google app for desktop is now available for Windows users globally, and it is a meaningfully different way to interact with Google Search than anything the company has offered before.

The app, now rolling out worldwide in English, is not simply a browser shortcut or a repackaged version of Chrome. It is a standalone desktop experience designed to sit quietly in the background until you need it, then surface everything – web results, local files, installed apps, and Google Drive documents – through a single interface, triggered by a single keyboard shortcut.

What the App Actually Does

The core premise of the Google desktop app is speed and minimal disruption. Press Alt + Space from anywhere on your Windows desktop, whether you are inside a document, on a video call, or mid-browse, and a search box appears instantly. From there you can query the web, search files on your computer, find installed applications, or pull up Google Drive content, all without switching windows or opening a browser tab.

That keyboard shortcut behaviour will feel immediately familiar to anyone who has used Spotlight on macOS or PowerToys Run on Windows. Google is positioning its app as a direct play in that space, a universal launcher with the full power of Google Search and AI behind it.

AI Mode Is the Centrepiece

The headline feature is AI Mode, which is built directly into the app rather than being a separate tool or tab. Users can ask open-ended questions and receive AI-powered responses with links to relevant web sources, similar to the AI Overviews experience in Google Search, but accessible from the desktop without loading a browser at all.

This positions the Google desktop app as a genuine productivity tool rather than just a search shortcut. The ability to ask a question mid-task, without breaking workflow to open Chrome, navigate to Google, and wait for a page to load, is a meaningful quality-of-life improvement for heavy computer users.

Three Features That Stand Out

Alt + Space — Universal Search

The keyboard shortcut is the foundation of the entire experience. From any application or screen state, Alt + Space surfaces the Google search box instantly. It searches across four distinct sources simultaneously, the web, local computer files, installed apps, and Google Drive, and returns results in a unified interface.

Screen Sharing — Search Without Switching

One of the more distinctive features is the ability to share a specific window or your entire screen with the Google app while continuing to work. This means you can ask questions about what is on your screen, a document, a spreadsheet, or a webpage, without copying text, switching tabs, or breaking your focus. Google describes this as staying “in your flow”, and the mechanic is designed specifically for users who need to reference or research information without leaving what they are working on.

Google Lens — Search What You See

Lens integration allows users to select anything visible on their screen and search it directly. This includes translating text or images, solving homework problems, identifying objects, or looking up products, all without taking a screenshot, opening an app, or switching to a phone. For students, researchers, and professionals working with visual content, this is a practical addition that removes several steps from a previously friction-heavy process.

Feature Summary

Feature What It Does Alt + Space shortcut Instantly opens Google search from anywhere on desktop AI Mode Ask questions and get AI-powered answers with web links Universal search Searches web, local files, apps, and Google Drive together Screen sharing Share a window or full screen to ask contextual questions Google Lens Select and search anything visible on your screen Google Drive integration Find Drive files without opening a browser

Why Google Is Doing This Now

The timing of this launch is not accidental. Microsoft has been aggressively embedding AI into Windows through Copilot, its own AI assistant that sits at the desktop level and can interact with files, applications, and the web. Apple has been expanding Spotlight’s capabilities on macOS. The desktop OS layer is becoming a competitive battleground for AI-powered utility.

Google, which has historically lived almost entirely inside the browser, is making a clear statement with this app: it does not want to cede the desktop operating system layer to Microsoft or Apple. By planting its search and AI experience directly into Windows, accessible without a browser, Google is staking a claim in the space where users spend the most time outside of the browser itself.

How to Get It

The Google app for desktop is available for download now for Windows users globally. Users can visit Google’s official website to download the app. Once installed, the Alt + Space shortcut activates the search interface from anywhere on the desktop.

The app currently supports English and is rolling out globally as of today.