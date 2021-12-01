It seems like the Google app is getting a minor makeover. It’s circulating on the internet that the Google app is considering different design placements and outlooks for the search bar. While the new changes associated with the search bar are being tested there are positives and negatives associated with them.

The first design puts profile pictures inside the Google app’s search bar where it can be tapped to see profile images or to access settings. What I don’t like about this is that the search bar is placed on the display image, which hides the display, and if you really want to access settings, you need to have tiny fingers and be very careful otherwise you might click the search bar. This integration of settings with search bar is the same as what we see on the Gmail app and in Google Play Store.

Google App Tests Different Placements for Search bar

Another addition to the app that is being tested is the ability to move the search bar at the bottom of the display. In this test, the user’s profile picture, and access to the Google app’s settings, are not integrated inside the search bar, and hence the issue narrated above is solved.

Since Google has the habit of carrying on A/B testing and we always get excited that something is coming for us. But since we have come across two different integrations, we can assume that some Android users will get the new search bar with the integrated settings access at the top of the screen, and others get the version with the search bar at the bottom of the display without the settings integration.

It seems after the test is finished, Google will find out which test was more successful and will permanently include it in the app leaving behind the other one.

