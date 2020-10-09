Google today announces multiple changes relating to security, which will notify you when your Google apps passwords trigger a security concern. The idea is that irrespective of what Google application you are using, you will be notified if Google detects a likely serious security concern from your Account.

Google is soon enabling the new safety measures for all its applications after releasing the characteristic of chrome. If your passwords have been stolen, all Google apps will notify you directly from the app. But apps will also warn you if your account requires safety points and can warn you even if you’re in the app.

Google Apps will Alert you if Anyone Hack your Password

Google Assistant recent update as “Guest Mode,” which can disable your account from saving your queries and questions. It will save conversations, but they will not be tied to specific accounts. Just use the voice instructions to enable visitor mode.

Moreover, Google helps you to easily change your individual location’s historical past. On the location front, Google will let users directly edit Location History data from the Google Maps Timeline. This includes adding or editing places you’ve visited. Lastly, Search will display your personal security and privacy settings when you look up related queries.

In the coming weeks, these alternatives will slowly be introduced for a restricted range of customers but will be released soon worldwide for everybody. In the next few days, more details on these options will be given.

