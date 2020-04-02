Google Arts & Culture Uses AI to Transform Your Pictures

There are lots of applications out there that use filters to make the images art works. For eg, you can give your selfie a delicate aquarelle look or turn up the colors and composition to produce a frenzied portrait of your pet. Now with Google Arts & Culture can give your pictures a makeover in your own artist’s theme, thanks to Google.

Art Transition is a new feature in the Google Arts & Culture app that helps you to add the characteristics of well-known artists to your pictures, from Vincent van Gogh’s bold swirls to Frida Kahlo’s abstract brushstrokes. It is driven by an algorithmic model that not only blends images or overlays the object, but rather creates a specific reconstruction of the image inspired by the particular art style. And yes, it can happen on your device without any cloud services involved.

Google Arts & Culture is an online portal by which anybody, in collaboration with various cultural institutions around the world, can access digital copies of museums, galleries and a wide variety of popular artworks. Just open the camera icon on the main home screen and then tap Art Transfer, which will be the first choice to use the latest Art Transfer app.

When the app turns the illustration into something a little more arty, it offers some additional details about the artwork and the artist whose style you’ve selected.

Google is also prompt to note that the new app operates completely on-device, ensuring the images are not being moved for uploading to Google’s servers. Art Transfer is also available for Android and iOS inside the Google Arts & Culture program.