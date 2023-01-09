Advertisement

Google has turned to India’s Supreme Court as a “last hope” to block an order that has the potential to reshape the Android ecosystem. Last October, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) fined Google $161.9 million. It also banned the search giant from requiring OEMs to preinstall Google apps and services on their phones. Moreover, the appeals tribunal rejected the company’s request to block the ruling, which is scheduled to go into effect on January 19th. However now, Google asked India’s Supreme Court to block the $161.9 million Android antitrust ruling.

Google asks India’s Supreme Court to block $161.9 million Android Antitrust Ruling

According to Engadget, Google reportedly sees the effort as its last and best hope at preventing the CCI’s order from impacting its business. It is worth meeting here that the $161.9 million fine is tiny for Google. The main problem is that the order will force the company to change its deals with Android manufacturers dramatically.

The CCI seeks to prevent Google from including “anti-fragmentation” clauses that bar Android forks. The order would also force the company to allow third-party app stores on Google Play. Moreover, it will also allow users to uninstall first-party apps they don’t want on their phones.

No doubt, India is a crucial market for Google. The country is home to about 606.6 million smartphone users, and about 97 per cent of the phones in India run Android. In simple words, the company can’t afford to exit the market.

