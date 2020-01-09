Regarding the Google Assistant, Google made interesting announcement at CES 2020. The app is using by more than 500 million people every month and according to the company that the app is active on more than 1 billion devices. Currently, it is live on several devices including smart speakers, phones, TVs, cars, smart displays, and more.

Google Assistant Brings New Features at CES 2020

This is the reason that the Google is continuously introducing new feature to this app in order to engage their users and giving them good reasons to stick with the app. At CES this year, the tech giant has introduced new features related to Google Assistant.

The new added features include the key ones being the ability to schedule actions for later, the ability to read articles out loud in a more natural sounding manner and in over 42 languages, and easy access to privacy settings. Moreover, Google has also expanded the services of its Interpreter Mode feature to new places including airports, banks, and more hotels.

In the new addition, users will get to enjoy Scheduled actions, Screen reading, Interpreter Mode expands to airports, banks, more hotels. Furthermore, easier access to privacy settings, household notes on smart displays, household contact list, Google Assistant on more devices.

Google also ensured the privacy of people and explained that Google Assistant is not spying on them though Assistant is always listening them. But it is not always recording.

