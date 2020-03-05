Google Assistant Can now Read Web Articles in 42 Languages

Google assistant is a blessing in disguise. It not only let us operate our device without touching it but can also make us busy with communication. Google Assistant keeps on getting new features. We are living in a world where multi-tasking is almost impossible. If you want to read something while driving a car or doing a kitchen, it’s nearly impossible. The world is running fast, and we needed a solution to carry on multi-tasking. Finally, this problem is solved and now Google assistant can read Web Articles for you.

If you want your phone to start reading some article for you, you should say Hey Google, read it” or “Hey Google, read this page. With this command, Google Assistant will read it for you. Do you think that’s it? No, there is much more to it.

Google Assistant Can now Read Web Articles

You can adjust the speed of Google assistant to understand the reading. Moreover, you can also select from various voices to read your web articles. While telling about this feature, Google said:

The web pages are read aloud in expressive and natural voices, aiming to use the same intonation and rhythm that you’d use if you were reading it aloud yourself,”

There is still an excitement left for you. Google assistant can read aloud in 42 languages. It means if the article you want to read is not in your native language, you can use the translation menu as well.

This text to speech feature for Articles will land for Android users today; however, it may take some more time to reach the compatible devices.

