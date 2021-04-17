Just recently, we told you that Google Assistant driving feature will be available in more countries. Since its launch, it was only available in the United States and later in the UK. After several months in development, it looks like Google is confident that the Assistant driving mode is ready to be shared with more audiences. Google has officially announced that its driving mode is available in five more countries.

Google Assistant Driving Mode is Now Available in These Countries

In a blog post revealed by Google, the company has revealed that Australia, Great Britain, Ireland, India, and Singapore are the new countries to get this feature. Google has also revealed that to get this feature you’ll need a smartphone running Android 9.0 or higher with at least 4GB RAM. Here is how you can enable this feature.

Opt into driving mode

Before you use driving mode for the first time, you must opt-in.

On your Android phone or tablet, say “Hey Google, open Assistant settings”.

Tap Transportation and then Driving mode.

Turn Driving mode On.

Start driving mode

On your Android phone, open the Google Maps app Maps.

Search for your destination or tap it on the map.

Tap Start.

The Google Assistant Driving feature allows users to listen to audio alerts on their compatible Android device while driving, make or receive calls, and send messages using a voice assistant. Using this feature you can also play media from hundreds of providers around the globe, including YouTube Music, Spotify, Google Podcasts and many more.

