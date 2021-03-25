Google Assistant for Android Tests Memory Feature

Keeping in view the growing popularity of Google Assistant, the company is testing new features. Originally, Google assistant was designed to work on voice commands, however, while the technology flourished, smart displays and styled visuals were included. Google is currently testing a new algorithm that uses the Smartphone’s form factor to improve virtual assistant. There is another feature that was longed for a long time and now the company is finally working on it. Named Memory, the feature facilitates users to quickly save and find everything in one place.

As Google notes, “Memory is an easy, quick way to save and find everything in one place.”

Google Assistants’ memory feature can save links to original sources, real-world things such as objects, posters and handwritten notes, reminders and thoughts. This saved information can be found again and again in a folder. The best thing about this feature is that it is just a tap away, thanks to the shortcut.

“Memory” feature for Google Assistant On its Way

In a blog post, Google announced that this feature would help users memorize multiple things later on.

“Memory can save: articles, books, contacts, events, flights, hotels, images, movies, music, notes, photos, places, playlists, products, recipes, reminders, restaurants, screenshots, shipments, TV shows, videos, and websites.”

After saving, users will be able to view everything in a “Memory” feed along with Snapshot. Users can store all these things by using verbal command or a home screen shortcut.

Google will save memories in reverse chronological order. In order to make it easy for users, Google will display cards with “older memories” and memories from “today.” If a user wishes to open an assistant, he would need to swipe from the bottom corner or swipe inward. Swiping inward from either bottom corner will open Assistant.

