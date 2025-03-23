Google replaced Google Assistant with Gemini — a more advanced, AI-powered chatbot with enhanced capabilities. However, this transition won’t be smooth for everyone, as several popular Google Assistant features are being discontinued. Let’s dive into what’s changing, what’s staying, and how you can adapt.

Google Assistant Is Being Replaced — Are You Ready for Gemini?

Gemini represents a major leap forward from Google Assistant. Built on large language models (LLMs), Gemini is designed to understand complex requests, hold more natural conversations, and offer personalized responses. It’s smarter, more versatile, and better equipped to handle a wide range of tasks.

The rollout has already begun, starting with smartphones. Over the next year, Gemini will extend to smart speakers, TVs, wearables, cars, and other smart home devices. By the end of 2025, most mobile devices will no longer support the classic Google Assistant.

Feature Losses: What’s Going Away?

While Gemini brings powerful new AI capabilities, some Google Assistant features are getting cut. Google has a history of retiring features deemed “underused,” and this transition is no different. So far, 22 features have been removed. Notable losses include:

Cookbook/Recipe functions

Media alarms (waking up to music)

(waking up to music) Interpreter Mode (real-time translations)

(real-time translations) Family Bell announcements (personalized reminders)

(personalized reminders) Voice control for Google Photos (favouriting and sharing photos)

(favouriting and sharing photos) Photo Frame and Ambient Screen settings (manual adjustments now required)

For many, these changes are frustrating — especially for users relying on voice control for accessibility. Google acknowledges Gemini may initially be slower and prone to occasional “hallucinations” (providing false information), though performance is expected to improve over time.

Workarounds and Alternatives

If you’re feeling the loss of your favourite features, here are a few alternatives:

Interpreter Mode: While Gemini can translate, it doesn’t yet offer live, hands-free translations. The Google Translate app’s “Conversation Mode” is a decent substitute, but it’s limited to mobile devices. For a smart speaker alternative, Amazon’s Alexa still supports live translations.

While Gemini can translate, it doesn’t yet offer live, hands-free translations. The Google Translate app’s “Conversation Mode” is a decent substitute, but it’s limited to mobile devices. For a smart speaker alternative, Amazon’s Alexa still supports live translations. Google Photos Commands: You’ll need to switch to the Google Photos app to manually favourite, share, or find photo details. Voice commands for this function are no longer supported.

You’ll need to switch to the Google Photos app to manually favourite, share, or find photo details. Voice commands for this function are no longer supported. Routines: Family Bell reminders can be partially recreated using Google Home Routines. However, setting them up takes more effort. Google provides detailed guidance on its support pages.

Device Compatibility

Not all devices will support Gemini. To use it, your smartphone or tablet must meet these minimum requirements:

2GB RAM or more

Android 10 / iOS 16 or higher

Android Go devices are not supported

For smart speakers, TVs, and other devices, Gemini will gradually roll out — but older models may lack the necessary hardware to run it.

Our Thoughts

While Gemini offers exciting AI-driven capabilities, the transition is bittersweet. Losing familiar Google Assistant functions won’t be easy for many users, especially those who rely on accessibility features or hands-free controls. Still, Google is betting on Gemini’s advanced intelligence to eventually outshine its predecessor.

If your favourite features are disappearing, exploring workarounds — or even alternative smart assistants — might be the way to go. Keep an eye on Google’s support pages for updates, as Gemini continues to evolve and (hopefully) restore lost functionality.

