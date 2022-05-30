Nowadays, Google is busy making big steps toward improving its apps. Just recently, it has announced to remove the Go version of some of its popular apps. Now, it is planning to improve its assistant experience. According to the latest report, an improved Google Assistant will store and analyze your own voice for a more “Personalized speech recognition”.

Google Assistant will soon Recognize Your Voice

When the users’ voices and commonly used words will become familiar to the Google Assistant, the response will become more accurate and quick. The assistant will also have access to Google’s servers, where summaries of other users’ speech models will be aggregated and analyzed. The feature will likely allow more advanced recognition of commands and contact names.

Due to privacy concerns, Google will leave an option in the settings to opt out of the personalized speech recognition if you don’t wish your voice to be stored anywhere.

On the other hand, Google has just announced to remove its YouTube Go app. Similarly, Google is dropping Go branding from the Gallery Go app as well. The main purpose behind this change is to cater to a wider audience.

