Google Assistant’s Snapshot feature is adding new reminders and suggestions. Now, you will get to see the information like your daily commute time, upcoming schedule, reminders, upcoming flights, recent online orders, and stock market updates in the initial version of Snapshot. Google is also bringing additional reminders for things like upcoming birthdays or holidays to the list.

The updated Snapshot view is also expanding its recommendations where previously the app used to suggest YouTube videos or Spotify songs. Based on your existing user data, the updated version will offer new recipe ideas, podcasts, or restaurants to order from.

Google Assistant’s Snapshot Feature Gets Birthday Reminders