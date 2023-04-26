Google Authenticator App Gets Cloud Backup For 2FA Codes

Google Authenticator App is an extremely popular app with over 100 million installs that lets users render one-time passwords for 2FA verification. One of the most significant critiques has been the inability of the App to back up one-time 2FA codes and the lack of multi-device support. However, the good piece of information is that the app has recently received a critical update for Android and iOS. It will now allow users to back up their 2FA codes to their Google Accounts.
Google Authenticator App now backs up your 2FA codes to the cloud
Now, let me tell you how it works. Without this backup feature, if you lost your mobile phones with Google Authenticator installed, you would unfortunately also lose all of your 2FA configurations. It will make it very time-consuming and difficult to recover access to your accounts. In addition to that, without a cloud backup, you are also not able to add your 2FA codes to multiple devices as well. Google stated in the announcement:
“One of the most important feedbacks we’ve heard from users over the years was the intricacy in dealing with lost or stolen devices that had Google Authenticator installed.”
Google Authenticator update will allow users to prompt to log in to their Google account when they open the new version of the app and synchronize their 2FA codes with their Google account. The point notable here is that the search giant has set a condition that 2-step verification must be activated on the Google Account for cloud backups to work. No doubt, it will reduce the probability of unauthorized access.
The new Authenticator app update is presently available on the Apple iOS store. However, it will soon roll out to Android users as well. So, be patient to get your hands on this new update.
