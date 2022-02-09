Google Auto-enabled 2SV for Over 150M People Resulting in 50% Decrease in Compromised Accounts

Google has started automatically enabling 2-Step Verification (2SV) for end-users last year. Now, Google has successfully auto-enabled 2SV for 150 million people. This 2SV requirement has resulted in a 50% decrease in compromised Google Accounts. The company announced this result — “compared to those not enrolled” in 2SV — as part of Safer Internet Day.

The company will continue auto enrollments in 2022, though it did not provide another target number. The 2SV prevents somebody that knows your password from logging in to your account unless they also have physical access to your phone.

No doubt, the 2SV is an effective way of verification to protect your data and personal information. Most people only have one layer – their password – to protect their accounts. With 2-Step Verification, if a bad guy hacks through your password layer, he’ll still need your phone or Security Key to get into your account.

This decrease speaks volumes to how effective having a second form of verification can be in protecting your data and personal information. And while we’re proud of these initial results, and happy with the response we have received from our users and the community, we’re excited about other ongoing work we’re doing behind the scenes.

Google said that “over two billion devices around the world automatically support this technology” today. The company also encourages people to manually enable 2SV on their accounts. Google also advises users to periodically take a Security Checkup and use a password manager.

