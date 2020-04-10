Google Bans Zoom for Workers Following Security Issues

Following the privacy constraints, Googe has banned Zoom, a popular video conferencing app these days. During COVID-19, many people have shifted to this app in order to work and socialize from home. Even Google employees were using it even when they have their own Meet app for video conferencing, however, Google Bans Zoom due to tot the right reason.

Google Bans Zoom for Workers Due to Privacy Concerns

Google sent emails to all its employees who were using these services while sharing the security vulnerabilities and asking employees to stop using this service on laptop urgently. While telling about it, Google Spokesperson said:

“We have long had a policy of not allowing employees to use unapproved apps for work that are outside of our corporate network. Recently, our security team informed employees using Zoom Desktop Client that it will no longer run on corporate computers as it does not meet our security standards for apps used by our employees. Employees who have been using Zoom to stay in touch with family and friends can continue to do so through a web browser or via mobile.”

Many security companies found out the Zoom security issues which put a question mark at the end of all the amazing services it was providing these days. Google is not the first company which has banned employees from using Zoom, SpaceX has also banned it following the privacy concerns.

