Google Bard is receiving another massive update with plenty of new features this week. Google Bard is now expanding to more countries. Bard project lead Jack Krawczyk revealed all about what we can expect from Bard’s bumper pack update.

First of all, Bard is now more widely accessible than ever with the Chatbot making its debut across Europe and Brazil. The update means Bard is now freely accessible in over 230 countries and territories worldwide.

To cater to a broader global audience, Bard will also be able to communicate in over 40 languages making it more accessible than ever, regardless of your native tongue.

Google Bard Expands, New Countries, New Features, New Languages

Bard can now read out loud any reply it offers. It will now allow you to hear correct pronunciations, or listen to a generated poem or script with an indicated flow.

Google has also introduced a brand new feature to Bard that allows you to better customize how it responds. You can now modify Bard’s answers to be shorter, longer, simpler, more professional, or more casual.

To modify Bard’s responses, just look next to the thumbs up and thumbs down buttons at the bottom of its generated reply and click the “Modify” button. You’ll then be able to select a desired tone for the answer and regenerate the results.

You can also pin and rename conversations, export Python code to Replit, and use images in your prompts (live in English for now). Sharing part or all of a conversation with Bard is easier too, with shareable links.

