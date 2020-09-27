Google is Celebrating Its 22nd Birthday Today

Today is the 22nd Birthday of Google. The company is celebrating its 22nd birthday today (27th September) with a special Google Doodle. No doubt, the company is one of the widely used search engines. Let’s have a look at the history of Google.

Happy BirthDay Google

Basically, two Ph.D. students, Larry Page, and Sergey Brin founded the most used search engine in September 1998. They used a search algorithm known as ‘Backrub’ two years earlier and chose Google for their new project. The name of the search engine was originated from a misspelling of the word ‘googol’. It is a mathematical term meaning ‘10 raised to the power of 100’.

“While walking in the woods of New Jersey, American mathematician Edward Kasner asked his young nephew Milton Sirotta to help him choose a name for a mind-boggling number: a 1 followed by 100 zeros. Milton’s reply? A googol! The term gained widespread visibility twenty years later with its inclusion in a 1940 book Kasner co-authored called “Mathematics and the Imagination,”

Google explained in its Doodle page.

When the World Wide Web was in its infancy, they thought of developing something that can provide information to the world. So the people do not need to go anywhere to search any information.

Thanks to their efforts, Google has now become the most popular website in the world with more than 63,000 searches made every second. The year 2012 was the first time that Google generated $50 billion in annual revenue. Now, the total revenue of Google in 2019 was $162 billion.