Google Blocks 1.75 Million Harmful App Submissions in 2025 Security Crackdown

In 2025, Google blocked more than 1.75 million app submissions from being published on Google Play after finding violations of its policies. The company also stopped over 255,000 apps from gaining access to sensitive user data. These figures were shared as part of Google’s annual review of Android and Play Store security efforts, showing how the company is working to keep its app ecosystem safe.

Google says it is constantly improving its review systems to support honest developers and prevent harmful apps from reaching users. In 2025 alone, the company carried out more than 10,000 safety checks on published apps. It also strengthened its detection systems by adding advanced generative AI tools to help human reviewers identify suspicious patterns. By combining artificial intelligence with human oversight, Google was able to detect complex threats more quickly and with greater accuracy.

One major focus last year was stopping harmful developers before they could cause damage. Google reports that it banned more than 80,000 developer accounts linked to policy violations. Many of these accounts were connected to spam, malware, or attempts to misuse user data. Blocking these accounts early helps reduce the number of dangerous apps that ever reach the public.

Another area of concern involved fake reviews and rating manipulation. Spam ratings and “review bombing” can distort how users view an app. In 2025, Google blocked around 160 million fake or abusive ratings. The company also prevented apps targeted by review bombing from suffering an average drop of half a star in their ratings. By limiting fake engagement, Google aims to make app ratings more reliable and trustworthy.

Security protections built directly into Android devices also played a major role. Google’s built-in security system, Play Protect, now scans more than 350 billion apps each day. This includes apps installed from outside the Play Store. In 2025, Play Protect identified over 27 million malicious apps that users attempted to sideload onto their devices.

The company expanded its enhanced fraud protection tools to cover more than 2.8 billion Android devices across 185 markets. These protections blocked 266 million installation attempts from 872,000 unique risky apps. This shows that threats often come from outside official app stores, making built-in device security essential.

Google also reported major growth in the use of its Play Integrity API, a service that helps developers protect their apps from abuse and unauthorized access. The system now processes more than 20 billion security checks every day. In 2025, Google added new hardware-based security signals and in-app alerts to help developers respond quickly to suspicious activity.

In addition, Android 16 introduced new built-in protections against tapjacking attacks. These attacks involve hidden windows or ads that trick users into tapping on them for fraudulent fnancial gain. The new protections block such hidden overlays automatically, reducing risk with minimal effort required from developers.

Looking ahead, Google says it will continue investing in AI-driven defenses, stronger developer verification processes, and built-in compliance tools. The goal is to prevent harmful apps from being published in the first place and maintain a safer environment for billions of Android users worldwide.