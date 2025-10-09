Google is taking its AI-powered search to a wider audience. The company has rolled out its AI Mode feature to 40 new countries and added support for 35 additional languages. Google has expanded the AI mode to Pakistan, and Urdu has been officially added to the list of supported languages.

This update brings Google’s new search experience to millions of new users worldwide. The AI Mode first launched in the United States on June 27, and it is now available in over 200 countries and territories.

Google Brings AI Mode to Pakistan and Adds Urdu to Supported Languages

According to Hema Budaraju, Vice President of Google Search Product Management, the expansion highlights how far Google’s Gemini AI models have advanced. “Gemini is allowing people to ask anything on their mind in the way that’s most natural to them, thanks to our natural language understanding and multimodal capabilities,” Budaraju wrote in a blog post. She added that the AI Mode now has a deeper understanding of local languages and will continue to expand to more regions in the future.

What is AI Mode?

AI Mode is Google’s smarter way to search. It allows users to ask questions from simple ones like “When is daylight savings?” to complex ones such as “What was the Great Depression?”

You can access AI Mode through a button on the right side of the Google Search bar or from the menu on other Google pages. You can also access it directly through its dedicated URL.

One of the most impressive features of AI Mode is its multimodal capability. Users can search using text, voice, or photos. For example, you can upload a scenic photo and ask, “Where was this picture taken?” You can also request visual results, such as “Show me photos of the most scenic places in Seattle.”

Google has also improved shopping searches within AI Mode. Now, when you ask something like “Where can I buy comfy winter sweaters?”, the AI can generate a list of relevant retailers and help you compare products easily.

At the heart of AI Mode is Gemini, Google’s family of powerful AI models. Gemini helps synthesise answers and present them conversationally and naturally, making search more interactive and human-like.

With Urdu now among its supported languages, users in Pakistan can interact with Google’s AI Mode in a language they feel comfortable with. This marks another big step in Google’s mission to make AI tools more inclusive and globally accessible.

The rollout shows that Google is continuing to expand its AI reach, giving more people the ability to explore, learn, and shop using natural conversations, no matter what language they speak.