In addition to lowering the price of the older product, Google Wifi and Google Nest Wi-fi are getting some interesting functional updates.

Google notes, “Lately, our homes have become busier than ever. We work, attend classes, enjoy entertainment from movies to video games and even exercise right in our living rooms. This means our Wi-Fi needs to be dependable and strong, and keep us covered in any room of the home.”

Google Brings Improvement in its Wi-Fi Mesh Products

The tech gaint is bringing improvement in both generations of its Wi-Fi mesh networking solutions—Google Wifi and Nest Wifi in order to address the user’s shifting Wi-Fi needs. Key features include new device notifications, where users will get an alert when a new device joins the network.

In order to avoid congestion when multiple devices are online, Google is also reducing network delays and improving network performance. The company is continously working to bring improvement in slow Internet connections.

It is important to mention here that Google is lowering the price of its previous-generation Google Wifi solution. A single node is now $99 which is covering homes up to 1,500 square feet. While a three-node pack is now just $199, which is covering homes up to 4,500 square feet.

The more powerful Nest Wifi is more expensive at $169 per mode or $349 for a 3-pack, which comes with better performance and coverage.

