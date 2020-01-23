Google Brings Three Apps to Fight Against Your Phone Addiction

The Google has introduced three new apps to the Play Store which are specifically designed to fight against your phone addiction. Last year, Google rolled out five experimental digital wellbeing apps on the Play Store, the purpose of these apps was to help users to use their phone less. However, now the tech giant has released three new apps to its “Experiments with Google” collection.

It seems Google is trying to introduce new concepts related to the modern issue of excessive phone use. And this is the reason that now it has released these new apps that have recently popped-up on the Play store. Let us discuss all these three apps briefly.

Envelope

Currently, the new Envelope app is only functional on the Pixel 3a. If you have a Pixel 3a, you can easily run Envelope to transform your phone into a simpler device. For that, you have to print out a PDF and then fold it into an envelope. Once you seal your Pixel 3a inside the envelope, then you can use it only for phone calls and taking photos with the camera.

Activity Bubbles:

The Activity Bubbles app helps users to find out what their phone usage looks like. Whenever you open your phone, a new bubble will be added to your wallpaper. The more you open your phone to use it, the bigger the bubbles grow.