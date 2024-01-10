Google Business Profile Websites Will Be Turned Off In March 2024

According to the latest reports, Google is shutting down its business profile websites in March 2024. Reports claim that all the customers trying to visit your website will then be automatically redirected to your business profile until June 10, 2024. All the visitors will see a “page not found” error beyond this date. Google suggests all businesses to create a new site using alternative tools if they want to maintain their online presence. They need to update their business profile with the new site address before the deadline to provide a smooth transition for customers.

Google Is Shutting Down Websites Made With Business Profiles

If you want to create a new website using alternative tools then the search giant has also suggested some platforms. Using the following platforms can help build a new website for your business:

Wix

Squarespace

GoDaddy

Google Sites

Shopify

WordPress

It is pertinent to mention here that you should change the website link before March 1, 2024, to keep your ads running. It is for all the people whose websites are linked to Ads campaigns. On the contrary, if that’s not possible, you can select to pause your campaigns. Domains that end with business.site and negocio.site will be removed from the website field on your Business Profile in March. A Google spokesperson stated:

“Websites made with Google Business Profiles are basic websites powered by the information on your Business Profile. If you don’t have a website made with a Google Business Profile, the changes won’t affect you. We recommend that you update your Google Business Profile to point to a new website. Other than that, your Business Profile won’t be affected.”

Sources claim that all the visitors to the business profile websites that have set up a custom domain will be directed to your business profile until June 10, 2024. To manage this change, you can log in to your hosting company account and choose the “Redirect” option. Moreover, you can also select a similar feature to reroute your third-party domain to a different website before the specified date. Let’s wait and watch what comes next. Stay tuned for more updates!